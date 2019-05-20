FORECAST: Patchy morning fog; sunny, pleasant afternoon

The cold front moves through the region this morning helping to clear out the residual clouds.
Afternoon highs max out in the 70s.
Tonight some clouds return as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. After some clouds to start Tuesday, sunshine will help drive temperatures into the upper 70s.
A line of storms weakens as it approaches the area early Wednesday morning. While rain chances fade through the morning, some more storms possible during the afternoon. The strength of the afternoon storms will depend on what occurs during the morning.
Summer-like weather returns to end the week and lasts into the weekend as highs max out near 90.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 76°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 53°
TUESDAY: Sunny; Warm; HIGH: 78°
