FORECAST: Sunshine and lower humidity to start the week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure has taken control of our weather today and it’s going to make for a beauty!
We’ll see a mostly sunny sky, lower humidity and pleasant temperatures in the 70s. Some high clouds will stream in tonight, but it’s going to get cool; the coolest we’ll see for quite some time as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Another dry day is on tap for Tuesday as high pressure stays in control. A wave of moisture will pass by to our north likely bringing some scattered clouds. Weakening showers and storms will approach the area Wednesday morning before fizzling out near the Ohio River as the cold front washes out.
Much warmer air returns on Wednesday along with increased humidity. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon heating, otherwise we’ll see a partly cloudy sky.
A strong ridge of high pressure will build in for the end of the week/weekend meaning a return to summer-like weather.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 76°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 53°
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 78°
