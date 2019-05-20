Gray Television: Items Prohibited for Sale on Online Classifieds

Many laws, regulations and policies, in a variety of jurisdictions, regulate the goods and services that may be bought and sold. For your convenience, we have provided a list of some of the types of prohibited and restricted items the advertisement for sale of which is not permitted on Gray Television (“Gray”) sites. We reserve the right to prohibit the advertisement for sale of additional items irrespective of whether required to do so by law.
Gray users remain responsible for complying with all applicable laws, regulations or restrictions on items, services, or manner of sale, payment or exchange, that may apply to transactions in which they participate – including but not limited to those imposed by the state of California, where the Gray service physically resides. We encourage you to research the applicable laws and regulations that may apply to your transaction.
I. Partial list of items the advertisement for sale of which is not permitted on Gray Sites:
- Items that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial or religious intolerance, or items that promote organizations with such views.
- Obscene material or child pornography.
- Weapons and related items, including but not limited to firearms; disguised, undetectable or switchblade knives; martial arts weapons; scopes; silencers; ammunition or ammunition magazines; BB guns; tear gas; or stun guns. • Fireworks, including but not limited to “safe and sane” fireworks or any destructive devices or explosives.
- Material that infringes copyright, including but not limited to software or other digital goods you are not authorized to sell, and bootlegs (without consent of the band).
- Stolen property, or property with serial number removed or altered.
- Burglary tools, including but not limited to lock-picks or motor vehicle master keys.
- Illegal communications equipment, including but not limited to access cards, password sniffers, access card programmers and unloopers, or cable descramblers.
- Controlled substances or illegal drugs, substances and items used to manufacture controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
- Alcohol or tobacco products.
- Prescription drugs and medical devices, including but not limited to prescription or contact lenses, defibrillators, hypodermic needles or hearing aids.
- Nonprescription drugs that make false or misleading treatment claims or treatment claims that require FDA approval. • Blood, bodily fluids or body parts.
- False identification cards, items with police insignia, citizenship documents, or birth certificates.
- Counterfeit currency, stamps and tickets, as well as equipment designed to make them.
- Counterfeit, replica, or knock-off brand name goods.
- Pet animal parts, blood, or fluids - including but not limited to stud/breeding service.
- Restricted or regulated plants and insects, including but not limited to noxious weeds, endangered plant species, or live insects or pests.
- Pesticides or hazardous substances, or items containing hazardous substances including but not limited to contaminated toys, or art or craft material containing toxic substances without a warning label.
- Airline tickets that restrict transfer, and tickets of any kind which you are not authorized to sell.
- Gambling items, including but not limited to lottery tickets, sports trading card “grab bags,” raffle tickets, sweepstakes entries or slot machines.
- Used or rebuilt batteries, or batteries containing mercury.
- Used bedding and undergarments, unless sanitized in accordance with law.
- Non-packaged food items or adulterated food.
- Bulk email or mailing lists that contain names, addresses, phone numbers, or other personal identifying information.
