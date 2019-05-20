HeatTALK! Monday Edition

Nice break in our weather pattern to start off this week, but we will soon return to how it felt last Friday/Saturday.
Near-term: Cooler afternoons in the 70s Today and Tuesday. Cool night ahead tonight with many 40s on the map.
Main t-storm risk: Arrives with a fading line of t-storms Wed AM west of I-65. There is a chance some could re-develop over the rest of the area in the afternoon but that risk looks low at this point If anything can develop, it would have the ability to produce torrential rainfall.
Later this week into the holiday weekend: Heat shield expands into our area. We will face a daily risk for an afternoon t-storm (mainly north) with most staying dry and hot. This heat wave could last awhile so make sure your a/c units are ready!
