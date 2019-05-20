IndyCar legend charged with driving while intoxicated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing legend Al Unser Jr. is out on bail, after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Unser was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning in Avon, In. He was taken to Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating while being intoxicated.
He was given a 300-dollar bond.
Earlier in May the 57-year old spoke with students at Hope Academy about his struggles with alcoholism. The charter high school is designed for students recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Unser is known in the racing world for winning 34 races, including two Indianapolis 500′s.
