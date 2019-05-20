KY man finds unlicensed bears behind wheel of car

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WFIE) - An Owensboro barber’s wild experience last week is gaining some attention on Facebook.
Chad Morris, who is the owner of CMO BarberShop, was in Gatlinburg, Tennessee last week when he found his car in the process of being over-taken by bears.
Morris, who was in disbelief about what was going on, was left questioning if he was being punked.
Thankfully, somehow the bears managed to cause very little damage to the outside of the car, Morris stated on Facebook. He did say in the post there was a chunk of the driver’s seat missing though.
It is unknown at this time where the bears were trying to go.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.