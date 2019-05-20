LMPD officers facing fraud charges appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The six Louisville Metro Police Department officers facing fraud charges were arraigned Monday.
Those officers were only in Jefferson Circuit Court for a matter of minutes. All pleaded not guilty.
Officers Michael Abernathy Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt and Roniqua L. Yokum are all facing for allegedly working private security jobs while on duty with LMPD.
The sixth officer, Jackie Miller, is accused of making the arrangements for those jobs.
After pleading not guilty, the attorneys representing all six of the officers requested they stay out of jail on a recognizance bond provided they show up to all future hearings.
The Commonwealth had no objection, and Judge Annie O'Connell granted the request.
All six are due back in court June 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.