Louisville airport authority hit by ransomware attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Computer files of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority have become victim of an attack by ransomware.
Sara Brown, LRAA public relations manager, said the attack was limited to the files of the airport authority.
Brown said the ransomware attack did not have an impact on operations or security systems at either Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport or Bowman Field.
Brown said the files are in the process of being restored.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.