Metro Corrections director to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who has headed the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for the past 11 years has announced his retirement.
Mark Bolton will step down from the job this summer after spending a total of 40 years in the corrections industry.
“Mark has embraced our administration’s mantra of ‘what gets measured gets improved,’ and our Corrections Department is the better for it,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release by his office announcing Bolton's retirement. “He and his team deal with a challenging population, but Mark is committed to treating inmates in a professional and compassionate manner, with a commitment to offering them more opportunity when they leave than when they come in. I am grateful for that.”
Bolton was appointed to lead LMDC in 2008 by then-mayor Jerry Abramson and re-appointed three years later Fischer.
“Throughout my tenure in Louisville, my team and I have stood strong for employee safety, inmate safety and public safety, and remained focused on our community values: transparency, accountability, compassion and our citizen bill of rights,” Bolton said, promising that, in retirement, “I will continue to work as an advocate for criminal justice reform, restorative justice; addiction treatment, homelessness, and mental health advocacy for justice-involved populations, both locally and at a national reform level.
“I also expect to continue to be a loud voice from time to time on important public policy matters,” he added, “both in the criminal justice arena and at what we now realize to be the intersection of justice involvement and social determinants of health.”
Plans to name a successor have not been announced, but Fischer said his office will work with Bolton and his staff to make sure the transition is smooth.
