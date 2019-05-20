Red Cross assisting displaced neighbors following home explosion

By Kaitlin Rust | May 19, 2019 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 11:34 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Because of the widespread damage caused by a home explosion on Sunday, the Red Cross set up a staging area at First Christian Church.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Assembly Road, which is the Capital Hills neighborhood. One person died and two others were injured. Their identities have not been released.

Investigations have pointed to natural gas as a likely cause.

The Red Cross has set up at First Christian Church in Jeffersonville to help people displaced by the explosion. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Officials estimate 12 to 20 houses sustained some sort of damage. Anyone whose home has been condemned or damaged has been invited in to rest, clean off -- and get some coffee and food.

And for those who need a place to stay, Vectren is helping provide lodging for the night.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the home explosion on Assembly Road in Jeffersonville.

“If folks come here and they need a place to stay we’ll make sure that they get lodging funded by Vectren and we’ll have folks that will sign people up to be able to get some financial assistance based on what their needs are for the short term," Jennifer Adrio with the Red Cross said.

Others who need help have been encouraged to call 1-800-RED-CROSS. The Jeffersonville Police Department and Indiana State Police are among the agencies investigating the incident.

