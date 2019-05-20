’They would always say hi’ -- Friends, neighbors describe couple who lived in home that exploded

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There's been no official identification of the victims in Sunday's deadly explosion just yet, but friends and neighbors told WAVE 3 News about the couple living in the home at the time of the blast.
“We hear his wife scream for Bill, screaming, ‘Bill, Bill, and help me, Bill,’” said a friend of the couple, Wayne Woods.
Woods said he’s still in shock after losing his friend Bill Phillips in Sunday’s explosion.
“Bill was a great guy,” Phillips said. “He worked on everybody’s yards around here.”
Hearing about Bill being thrown to the back of the house, and his wife screaming, is a moment that still rings in Woods’ body.
“How she came walking out of that I don’t know,” Woods said.
Woods said he wrapped Bill’s wife Janet in a blanket and took her to his home after the explosion. Looking back at what’s been taken away, Woods and neighbors near Assembly Road remember the moments they will always have.
“He always tried to tell jokes,” said Phillips’ neighbor, William Short.
“They were always outside, and my granddaughter would wave, and they would always say, ‘Hi,,’” said Sandy Hysell, who lives near the explosion.
“I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Woods said. “This was our friend.”
The street some have lived on for decades changed within minutes. Some said they hope it was a moment they’ll never have to relive.
“This shakes me to the core,” Woods said.
The neighbors said they’re just thankful for what they do have and are working on what the next steps will be.
Woods said the gas has been turned off in his home. At this moment, he said, he doesn’t want it ever turned on again.
