UofL’s Detmers named ACC Pitcher of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a dominant 2019 regular season, UofL’s Reid Detmers was named Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Detmers led the ACC this season in wins (11), ERA (2.42) and strikeouts (138). He took no-hitters into the eighth inning twice in 2019.
On Monday, the left-hander became the second player to be named ACC Pitcher of the Year, following Drew Harrington in 2016.
He’s a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award, the Golden Spikes Award and College Baseball Foundation’s Pitcher of the Year.
Detmers was a first team All-ACC selection. Fellow Cardinals Alex Binelas, Michael McAvene and Logan Wyatt were second-team selections. Tyler Fitzgerald and Justin Lavey were third-team selections.
Louisville earned the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, and will face Boston College at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Durham, N.C.
