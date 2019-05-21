Couple accused of threatening school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are facing charges after they allegedly threatened a Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver.
Chauncey L. Marsh, 30, and Kourtney P. Williamson, 28, both of Louisville, are each charged with one count of terroristic threatening.
The altercation took place on May 10 in the parking lot of Mill Creek Elementary School, 3815 Dixie Highway, where the couple has a child attending school.
Arrest warrants for Marsh and Williamson say they were in a Ford Taurus that drove past a school bus in the lot with its stop sign extended while children were loading. After Marsh and Williamson got out of their car they began yelling and cursing at the bus driver making threats to harm her, according to the warrants.
Marsh and Williamson were sent letters telling them not to trespass on the school grounds, but the warrants say the driver remains in fear for her safety.
