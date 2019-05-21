4 in custody following break-in attempt near PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people are in custody after police officers made quick work near PRP High School on Tuesday, investigating reports of a possible car break-in attempt that may have led to gunfire nearby.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that officers responded to the area at about 2:40 p.m. on reports that multiple people were seen running toward the high school after an attempt to break into a car near the school. PRP was placed on lockdown due to the incident.
Primary Day voting was taking place at a gym at the high school, as well as at Greenwood Elementary School nearby, but it’s not clear if any of the four suspects made it into either location.
WAVE 3 News confirmed that voting at those locations has been extended to 6:30 p.m. because of the incident.
