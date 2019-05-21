Driver who ignored school bus stop sign arrested

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested this morning after he was seen driving past a stopped school bus that was loading children.
An Indiana State Police trooper from the Jasper post was in the Charlestown area on State Road 62 around 8:40 a.m. when he saw the car pass the bus which had its stop arm out and lights flashing. The trooper stopped the car and called the Sellersburg post for backup.
The driver, Michael E. Hughes, 28, of Charlestown, Indiana, was found to have marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The troopers also said they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from teh car.
Hughes was booked into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville on charges of reckless driving, operating under the influence with endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ISP said that on April 23 school bus drivers in Indiana documented every stop arm violation that occurred. According to the Indiana Department of Education, a total of 2,530 stop arm violations happened across the state on that one day.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.