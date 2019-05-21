FORECAST: Scattered storms possible Wednesday

- Isolated strong/severe t-storms Wednesday PM/evening, mainly east
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms to our west will move eastward Tuesday evening and overnight. These storms have been producing strong winds, hail and tornadoes once again today.
They will weaken as they approach our area early Wednesday. However, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. The morning showers and storms likely will send a boundary to the east that additional afternoon storms will develop along.
The question is whether these will have the potential to become strong/severe? The threat is low, but mainly will be for gusty winds.
Temperatures will be warming into mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and 90s by Thursday and Friday, just in time for a warm and humid holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 66°
WEDNESDAY: Scattered morning thunderstorms (40% chance); scattered afternoon thunderstorms (30% chance); isolated strong/severe possible. HIGH: 87°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny; isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). HIGH: 91°
