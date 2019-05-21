FORECAST: Warming trend continues through the work week

We'll keep the clouds for the morning but more sunshine is expected this afternoon. A few isolated showers may pop up this afternoon as highs max out in the 70s.
Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s as a line of storms approaches. As these storms race east they will quickly decay. However, a few gusty thunderstorms can still be expected west of I-65 Wednesday morning.
The rain chance fades toward lunch but more pop up showers and storms can be expected Wednesday afternoon.
Drier and hotter weather returns heading into the weekend.
Highs Thursday through Memorial Day hover near 90.
TODAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorm (20%); HIGH: 79°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 64°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 88°
