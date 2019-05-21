Increase in natural gas caused deadly Jeffersonville explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators have released the cause of the deadly explosion that rocked a Jeffersonville neighborhood over the weekend.
“An increase of the quantity of natural gas entering the residence of 904 Assembly Road” was to blame for the Sunday blast that claimed the life of homeowner William Phillips, who had just turned 50 in November.
Phillips’ wife, 45-year-old Janet Phillips, was rushed to a hospital, where Tuesday evening she was still listed in critical condition.
The City of Jeffersonville issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying part that the increase in natural gas “continued up to the time of the explosion. At approximately 4:54 a.m., an unknown source ignited the natural gas inside of the residence, causing the explosion.”
The statement also indicated that foul play is not suspected.
Two neighbors were injured in the blast, but they are expected to be OK.
A prayer vigil has been planned for Wednesday at First Christian Church on Middle Road at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.