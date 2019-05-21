4 injured, 1 dead in overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One man died and four others were injured in three shootings overnight in Louisville.
A man died in the Algonquin neighborhood after he was shot on Brashear Drive around 2:30 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The victim’s name has not been released.
Two other shooting victims showed up at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 4 a.m., Mitchell confirmed.
The victim’s told police they were leaving Legend’s Nightclub when they were shot near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
Both victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital and Mitchell said they are expected to survive.
Prior to that shooting, two men were shot around 12:05 a.m. in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police said one man was found with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Larkwood Avenue. The second man was found on 38th Street.
Witnesses told police both men were sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle drove past and shot them.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive.
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
