Kentucky Primary: Republican Attorney General candidates vie for votes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Political ads have packed commercial breaks as the Kentucky Primary Election approaches Tuesday.
Republican candidates for Attorney General have run highly-visible campaigns seeking to draw support from any remaining undecided voters.
Daniel Cameron is a Louisville attorney who began his career clerking for a federal judge in London, Kentucky. He then got a call to work for Mitch McConnell in 2014.
“(He asked) me to be his general counsel,” Cameron said. “So, I went up there and helped him and President Trump confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.”
Wil Schroder also will be vying for votes. Schroder was a Campbell County prosecutor for more than half a decade. Later, he was elected to serve as a state senator. He’s held that office for the last five years.
“I’m the only Republican in the race that’s been a prosecutor,” Schroder said. “So, I was in the courtroom.”
Both candidates said confronting drug addiction will be among their top priorities.
Schroder also said he plans to focus on supporting anti-abortion legislation passed by lawmakers, as well as Trump’s immigration policies.
Cameron said he wants to expand the presence of the Attorney General’s office outside of Louisville and Frankfort to show other regions of the state they’re being heard.
When it comes to criticism, Schroder responded to attack ads slamming him for being a former Democrat.
“Over a decade ago, I switched parties,” Schroder said. “I like to tell people like Ronald Reagan, like President Trump, I switched parties to become a Republican because it shares my values.”
That and his senate voting are things Schroder said will resonate with a state that has turned increasingly red.
Cameron has responded to questions of a lack of experience as a prosecutor in Kentucky.
“I grew up here in Hardin County,” Cameron said. “You’re sitting where I was raised, where my values come from. So, saying that I’m an outsider, is just not true.”
Democrats will not see an Attorney General race on their ballots Tuesday.
Former attorney general Greg Stumbo is running unopposed.
