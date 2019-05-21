Kentucky Primary: Results coming in for top state races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The polls have closed, and now it's just a matter of time before winners are declared and acceptance speeches are made.
Heading into Tuesday’s primary, the Democratic gubernatorial contest and the Republican race for attorney general generated the most interest. We’ve got the breakdowns below:
(Story continues below the interactive)
Governor
Republican: Incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin wasn’t getting much of a challenge from Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence or William Woods. Expect him to coast on Tuesday and set himself up for his re-election bid in November.
Democrat: Rocky Adkins, Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Geoff Young are duking it out to presumably take on Bevin in the fall. Heading in, Adkins wasn’t expected to win this contest, but if he does, Republicans appear to view him as the biggest threat to Bevin, particularly in rural areas.
Attorney General
Republican: Daniel Cameron, a Louisville attorney, and Wil Schroder, a prosecutor in Campbell County, both view the opioid crisis as one of the state's top priorities. Each has tried to invoke President Donald Trump against each other in their campaign ads.
Democrat: Greg Stumbo is running unopposed.
Other constitutional offices up for grabs this year include Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer and Agriculture Commissioner, among others. Click here to see all the races.
