Kings Island offering free admission to military members Memorial Day Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, Kings Island is offering free admission to active and retired U.S. military members.
Kings Island says the deal is available from May 24 through 27 at both the amusement park and water park.
The park says in addition to active and retired military members, the deal includes National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.
They say military personnel can also buy admission for up to six immediate family members for $35.
