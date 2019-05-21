LMPD officer who knocked handcuffed suspect to ground cleared of wrongdoing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury found a Louisville Metro police officer not guilty of assaulting a handcuffed suspect in an incident that was caught on camera.
Cell phone video captured Officer Lonzo McConico knocking an 18-year-old suspect down onto a sidewalk outside Old Louisville Tavern in February 2018.
The teen, Tanner Brown, was arrested for alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest.
McConico was indicted by a grand jury on a misdemeanor assault charge in December 2018.
Brown’s family said he suffered a brain injury, but it wasn’t enough for the grand jury to consider it a “serious physical injury” under Kentucky law.
On May 21, 2019, a jury found McConico not guilty, according to a spokesman for the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
LMPD placed McConico on administrative duties while the case played out in court. WAVE 3 News has reached out to the department for comment.
Brown’s family sued McConico in a civil case that is still ongoing.
