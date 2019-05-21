LMPD officer who knocked handcuffed suspect to ground cleared of wrongdoing

LMPD Officer Lonzo McConico can be seen knocking the handcuffed teen to the ground, where he lies motionless. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)
By Laurel Mallory | May 21, 2019 at 6:50 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 6:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury found a Louisville Metro police officer not guilty of assaulting a handcuffed suspect in an incident that was caught on camera.

LMPD Officer Lonzo McConico was indicted December 20, 2018 on a misdemeanor charge of assault.
LMPD Officer Lonzo McConico was indicted December 20, 2018 on a misdemeanor charge of assault. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

Cell phone video captured Officer Lonzo McConico knocking an 18-year-old suspect down onto a sidewalk outside Old Louisville Tavern in February 2018.

The teen, Tanner Brown, was arrested for alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest.

McConico was indicted by a grand jury on a misdemeanor assault charge in December 2018.

Brown’s family said he suffered a brain injury, but it wasn’t enough for the grand jury to consider it a “serious physical injury” under Kentucky law.

On May 21, 2019, a jury found McConico not guilty, according to a spokesman for the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

LMPD placed McConico on administrative duties while the case played out in court. WAVE 3 News has reached out to the department for comment.

Brown’s family sued McConico in a civil case that is still ongoing.

