Louisville voters turn out for primary election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Secretary of State predicted that just over 12% of registered voters would show up to vote on primary election day. When the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, voters casting their ballots at Audubon Park United Methodist Church showed up when the doors opened.
"We've been given a great freedom and privilege in the United States," said Audubon Park resident Dustin Brown, "and we should exercise our democratic right to vote and to make our voice heard."
Other voters say the reason they take part in the primaries is because they want to see things change.
"My wife an I have been talking about it and we were not happy with the results of a few recent elections," said Ken Farrell, another Audubon Park resident, "and we realized in a couple of them we hadn't voted, so it kind of hard to complain."
If you’re not sure what your polling place is for future elections, you can find it at GoVoteKY.org.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.