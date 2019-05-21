Man accused of being inside vehicle that ran over officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man police said was a passenger in a vehicle that hit a Louisville Metro Police Department officer is in custody.
Police said the officer, whose name has not been released, was hit by a stolen black Kia Optima around 4:50 a.m. on May 19 in a residential area of Pleasure Ridge Park at the intersection of Cole Avenue and Noah Drive.
According to an arrest slip, James Manning, 19, was a passenger in the vehicle when it hit the officer and threw him to the ground. The vehicle then drove over the officer’s legs, which caused multiple fractures.
LMPD said the officer fired a shot at the car, it is not known if the suspect was hit.
The car was recovered at the end of the street near Conway middle school. Police also said a stolen Ruger .22 caliber gun was recovered.
LMPD has not identified the officer or revealed the extent of the officer’s injuries except to describe them as moderate. An arrest slip states the officer’s injuries will require multiple surgeries.
Manning was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. He was charged with assault, complicity to receiving stolen property and complicity to assault.
Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
