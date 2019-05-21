Man killed in Jeffersonville explosion identified

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The man who was killed when his house exploded in Jeffersonville early Sunday morning has been identified.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott said the victim was William Phillips.
Investigators are still trying to confirm why the house exploded.
A prayer vigil has been planned for Wednesday at First Christian Church on Middle Road at 7 p.m.
Phillips’ wife also was in the home at the time of the blast, which caused heavy damage to several other nearby homes and awakened the neighborhood. Phillips’ house was ripped to its foundation.
