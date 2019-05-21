Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood.
The shooting was reported on Brashear Drive around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found one man was shot. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.