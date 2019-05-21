McConnell pushes to move smoking age to 21

(WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday introduced federal legislation to raise the smoking age across the country.
If passed, you must be 21 to buy any tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigs and other vaping devices.
“Youth vaping is a public health crisis,” McConnell said.
McConnell cited new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows 1.5 million more high school and middle school students used e-cigs last year than in 2017.
“It’s our responsibility as parents and public servants to do everything we can to keep these harmful products out of high schools and out of youth culture,” McConnell said.
McConnell added that federal efforts to transition farmers off tobacco over the last decade have left Kentucky farms more diversified.
