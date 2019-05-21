Member of LMPD command staff chosen as Baltimore deputy commissioner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department has been named as a deputy commissioner in Baltimore, Maryland.
Michael Sullivan, a 25 year veteran of Louisville law enforcement, is now deputy commissioner of operations for the Baltimore city police. He is one of two new deputy commissioners joining the troubled department from the outside.
With LMPD, Sullivan served as the commanding officer of the Administrative, Support and Patrol bureaus, along with the Special Investigations Division and the Public Relations Office.
