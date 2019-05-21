Man shot in southwest Louisville in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in southwest Louisville on Tuesday evening had to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Oboe Drive, MetroSafe confirmed. That appears to be at an apartment complex off Shanks Lane.
Emergency crews arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.
Crews rushed the victim to University Hospital in critical condition and doctors took him into surgery, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Investigators believe the man was shot by someone inside the apartments, but police are not sure if the victim lived at the residence.
No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
This is the sixth person shot in Louisville in the past 24 hours. One of those people has died.
Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 5002-574-5673 (LMPD).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.