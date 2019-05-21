Police: Mother, son held baby hostage while trying to steal drug money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother and son are facing charges, accused of holding a baby girl hostage at gunpoint during a drug robbery.
Police said Lucas Scott and his mother Laurie went to a home near Shively on Friday afternoon, looking for $8,000 that was stolen during a drug deal.
According to an arrest report, Lucas Scott picked up a 1-year-old girl, held a gun to her head, and threatened to harm her if he didn’t get his money.
He’s also accused of pistol-whipping a man outside the home.
Scott’s charged with child abuse, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment.
His mother Laurie is accused of acting as the lookout. She’s charged with unlawful imprisonment.
The baby girl wasn’t hurt.
