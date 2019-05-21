Prayer vigil scheduled following deadly Jeffersonville explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A prayer vigil has been planned for Wednesday as investigators work to nail down the cause of the deadly home explosion in Jeffersonville.
The service will take place at First Christian Church on Middle Road at 7 p.m.
Onlookers were in and out of the Capitol Hills neighborhood Monday afternoon.
“I just heard a loud boom,” 11-year-old Bryce Grant said. “That’s all I heard.”
After school let out Monday, Grant and his friends rode their bikes over a mile from home to see what made their city shake Sunday morning.
“It puts my face to like, wow I’ve never seen something like this before, especially down here in Jeff,” he said.
Even for those who have seen tragedy before, it’s hard to believe.
The Rev. Garry Johnson said he wants to share strength with those who have been impacted, through faith.
“In times like this, we need to come together, we need to know that there are people who care, and I believe in the power of prayer, I believe in the power of prayer so that’s why we pray,” Johnson said.
The house was ripped down to the foundation, yet newspaper clippings, cards and pictures withstood the blast. Now, that debris covers the yards next door.
Neighbors Kenny Payton and Stacey Jackson know the family will want those photos back.
“They’re going to get this back because I’ll tell you what, they deserve this,” Payton said. “They deserve more.”
He spent the day collecting what he could.
“It’s what we’re supposed to do,” Jackson said. “We’re supposed to come together when something like this happens.”
A family friend is collecting any items neighbors find to give to the victim. If you find anything, you’re asked to email janetb65@yahoo.com
