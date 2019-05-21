Recap: Kentucky Primary yields no major surprises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For a little while, it looked like Rocky Adkins was going to pull off the biggest upset of the night, but once votes poured in from the urban areas, Andy Beshear assumed control of the Democratic gubernatorial contest.
Beshear, the state attorney general, will square off against incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin, and try to wrestle away the office held by his father, Steve Beshear, until just four years ago.
Now the Democratic nominee, Beshear collected 38 percent of the vote in Tuesday night’s unofficial results, to Adkins’ 32 percent. Adam Edelen grabbed 27 percent of the share, while Geoffrey Young, never expected to be much of a factor, picked up 2 percent.
Bevin bested Robert Goforth by about 13 points, as well as also-rans William Woods and Ike Lawrence, for the GOP nomination. However, the sitting governor gathered only 52 percent of the vote in his own party.
Another primary contest that generated some interest was the Republican race for attorney general.
Louisville lawyer Daniel Cameron claimed 55 percent of the vote in defeating Wil Schroder, a state senator and former prosecutor from Campbell County, in northern Kentucky.
Cameron, 33, once worked for Mitch McConnell, and now will challenge Democrat Greg Stumbo, the former attorney general who won Tuesday’s primary unopposed.
As expected, Heather French Henry breezed to victory in the Democratic race for Secretary of State. The former Miss America has spent much of the last two decades working with wounded and homeless veterans, earning several awards for her efforts.
She’ll face off against Michael Adams, who won the Republican nomination over Andrew English, Stephen Knipper and Carl Nett.
Democrat Robert Haley Conway won his primary contest and will challenge Republican incumbent Ryan Quarles for the office of Agriculture Commissioner.
Democratic candidate for Treasurer Michael Bowman will square off against GOP incumbent Allison Ball in November.
Sheri Donahue won the Democratic nomination for state auditor, and will face off against Republican Mike Harmon, the incumbent who won an uncontested primary Tuesday.
