Report: Denny Crum recovering from stroke
Legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is recovering from a stroke at a local hospital, according to a report.
By John P. Wise | May 21, 2019 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 7:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is recovering from a stroke at a local hospital, according to a report.

The news was posted on the 82-year-old former coach’s Scholarship Foundation page on Facebook, pasted in below:

Posted by Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Crum guided UofL to national championships in 1980 and 1986, and took the team to a total of six Final Fours between 1971 and 2001. He finished his career with 675 victories.

Crum has remained a fixture around the UofL community in the nearly two decades since he coached his last game.

