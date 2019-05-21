Report: Denny Crum recovering from stroke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is recovering from a stroke at a local hospital, according to a report.
The news was posted on the 82-year-old former coach’s Scholarship Foundation page on Facebook, pasted in below:
Crum guided UofL to national championships in 1980 and 1986, and took the team to a total of six Final Fours between 1971 and 2001. He finished his career with 675 victories.
Crum has remained a fixture around the UofL community in the nearly two decades since he coached his last game.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.