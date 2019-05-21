Reports: Dressbarn announces it will close all 600+ stores

(WAVE) - Dressbarn's parent company announced Monday that it will close all of its 650 stores, according to multiple reports.
Steven Taylor, the company’s CFO, told the Associated Press that Dressbarn has not been operating at an “acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”
New Jersey-based parent company Ascena Retail Group announced it will focus more attention on its more profitable brands, particularly Ann Taylor, the AP reported.
Dressbarn has been in business for almost 60 years, and employs nearly 7,000 people. It’s not clear when the closures will begin.
There are six locations in Kentucky, including the lone Louisville location at the Stonybrook Shopping Center.
There are 16 Dressbarn locations in Indiana.
