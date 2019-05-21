StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Wednesday: Risk for a fading line of t-storms near the AM commute. There is still some question when they will arrive into Louisville. The line will be slowing down on its approach. We will just timing that out carefully tonight/early in the morning of course. Some could still be locally heavy with a crazy light show. The morning activity will fade. The question will be about the afternoon potential. We will have a good amount of fuel around along with some modest wind energy. But we will be lacking any “forcing” to fire anything up. This means the main driver will need to be heating...and the amount of cloud cover will determine that. If we stay cloudy most of the day...very little will form later. However, if that potential can get realized...isolated severe cells could develop. Another “wait and see” setup. It’ll be muggy regardless.