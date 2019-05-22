Bikers run for the wall to honor those who gave all

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many prepare for cookouts and fireworks to celebrate Memorial Day, hundreds of motorcyclists are on their way to Washington D.C. for a special visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The group left from Louisville’s Robley Rex VA Medical Center Wednesday morning after visiting with patients there.
The ride, called Run for the Wall, is meant to raise awareness about prisoners of war and those missing in action. It also promotes healing and camaraderie among veterans.
"When you're on the Run for the Wall, you meet with other people who've experienced the same things you have done," said Eamon Tansey, a veteran of the Australian Army who served in 1970-71. "And you don't even really have to talk to them, you just sit silently beside them and everybody knows how everybody feels. It's a great healing affect."
Since Run for the Wall started in 1989 it has since grown to more than a 1,000 riders nationwide.
