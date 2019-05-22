Cardinal men’s golf headed to NCAA Championship Finals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville men’s golf program is headed to the NCAA Championship Finals in Arkansas.
This marks the Cards’ first appearance in the final round of the championship since 2016, and only the fourth in program history.
“I told our players to just embrace the opportunity,” head coach Mark Crabtree said. “This why you wake up in the morning for an opportunity like this. We are just going to out there and play. I’m happy for the guys. They deserve it for the year they have had.”
Louisville will be the 21 seed in the field of 30, and will play with North Florida and Pepperdine in the opening rounds on Friday and Saturday.
