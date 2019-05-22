Donate blood and get a free King’s Island ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the immense shortage of blood, the Kentucky Blood Center is asking anyone who can donate, to donate blood.
The Kentuky Blood Center announced on Tuesday that anyone who donates blood at the Hillview or Middletown location between May 23 and 25 will get a free ticket to Kings Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati, good to use anytime during the 2019 season.
“Summer is a time when lots of families enjoy spending a day at the amusement park, but it’s also a time when blood centers see fewer donations and many times greater need for blood,” Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for KBC, said in a press release. “Transfusions continue at a high rate at our 70+ hospital partners in the summer months.”
The two Louisville Kenkucky Blood Center locations are open Thursday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
In addition to the two Louisville centers, KBC has locations in Lexington, Somerset and Pikeville, so donors will have many options to take advantage of this thrilling giveaway, while supplies last.
To make an appointment or to find other donation locations, click here or call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758. Walk-ins are also welcome at all locations.
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health.
Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license.
Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found by clicking here.
