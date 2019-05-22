EXCLUSIVE: City suspends payments for Violence Interrupter contractor

The Interrupter program came under fire recently after a series of WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter stories, which broke the news of when one of the interrupters was arrested for allegedly choking, punching and raping a woman. The suspect, Dwight Taylor, had been released from prison just six months prior to his hiring by the YMCA. His criminal background included drug convictions and a guilty plea to a wanton endangerment felony charge and assault, after strangling another woman. OSHN fired Taylor immediately after the most recent arrest, and told WAVE 3 News it was working with the YMCA in regardto his hiring.