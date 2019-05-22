Fatal crash reported near sinkhole on I-265

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – At least one person died following a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 265 in New Albany.
The crash was reported on I-265 near the 4 mile marker around 8:10 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.
Traffic in the area has been shut down since a sinkhole was reported near the 5 mile marker shortly after midnight.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
