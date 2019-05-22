FORECAST: Here comes the heat!

- THURSDAY: isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and thunderstorms on the radar will fade this evening with temperatures falling near 70 degrees for an overnight low.
Look for a decaying area of showers and thunderstorms approaching from the northwest early Thursday with scattered thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will warm near 90 degrees for our afternoon high. You’ll feel the increase in heat and humidity.
A marginal risk area is outlined for all of WAVE Country – any isolated strong storm would only develop with a lack of morning cloud cover. For that reason I did not flag Thursday as an Alert Day.
Rain chances fade as the ridge of high pressure builds Friday. This means even more heat and humidity to end the week as the lower 90s arrive. More of the same is expected on Saturday.
Scattered thunderstorms push back into our region Sunday and Monday. Wind clouds increasing and slight rain chances temperatures will be a few degrees cooler – in the 80s.
TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (30%); Breezy; Warmer; HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms; Partly Cloudy; LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 90°
