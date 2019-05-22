FORECAST: Warmer with multiple rounds of showers, storms

- Isolated strong t-storms this afternoon and evening
- THURSDAY: Isolated strong/severe thunderstorm, mainly north and east
Some scattered showers will make it into parts of southern Indiana and areas west of I-65 before fading completely.
Some isolated showers and storms pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds gust to near 20 mph as highs soar into the 80s.
A cold front just to our north keeps scattered storms in the forecast Thursday; areas along and north of the Ohio River look to have the best rain chances. Some of the strongest storms can produce damaging winds and hail. Thursday's temperatures max out near 90.
The heat sticks around Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90.
High temperatures are a bit cooler for Sunday and Memorial Day as more scattered showers and storms are expected.
TODAY: Scattered morning thunderstorms (40%); Scattered afternoon thunderstorms (30%); Breezy; Warmer; HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms; Partly Cloudy; LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 90°
