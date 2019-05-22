Hotel, residential spaces to replace former Colgate plant in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Plans are in the works for development in the former Colgate plant.
Dylan Fisher, Redevelopment Director for Clarksville, detailed some of the plans to WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.
Clarksville set standards for a portion of the site, left two main master plan areas and left it open to development.
There are a total of four phases of development ahead, with the first to commence later this year. Phase one of the development plan includes Aloft Hotel, a proposed office, multi-family living spaces and a variety of commercial users, according to Fisher.
The site is around one million square feet - 750,000 of which are considered historic structures, according to Fisher.
Following phases are set to include other residential, office and commercial spaces.
Clarksville officials teased plans for a transformation back in 2016, saying the industrial area near the Colgate clock had the potential to be more.
Colgate closed in 2007.
