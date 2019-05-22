Hotel, residential spaces to replace former Colgate plant in Clarksville

Hotel, residential spaces to replace former Colgate plant in Clarksville
The Colgate plant closed in 2007. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Berry Stockton | May 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 4:00 PM

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Plans are in the works for development in the former Colgate plant.

Dylan Fisher, Redevelopment Director for Clarksville, detailed some of the plans to WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.

Clarksville set standards for a portion of the site, left two main master plan areas and left it open to development.

The site of the former Colgate plant is around one million square feet - 750,000 of which are considered historic structures.
The site of the former Colgate plant is around one million square feet - 750,000 of which are considered historic structures. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

There are a total of four phases of development ahead, with the first to commence later this year. Phase one of the development plan includes Aloft Hotel, a proposed office, multi-family living spaces and a variety of commercial users, according to Fisher.

The site is around one million square feet - 750,000 of which are considered historic structures, according to Fisher.

The historic clock sits atop the former Colgate plant in Clarksville.
The historic clock sits atop the former Colgate plant in Clarksville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Following phases are set to include other residential, office and commercial spaces.

Clarksville officials teased plans for a transformation back in 2016, saying the industrial area near the Colgate clock had the potential to be more.

Colgate closed in 2007.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.