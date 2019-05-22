LMPD officer involved in crash near UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was involved in a crash near the University of Louisville campus Wednesday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the crash took place near the intersection of 4th and Lee streets shortly before 5 p.m.
The photo above, from WAVE 3 News photographer Greg Schapker, shows both an LMPD cruiser and another car with heavy damage to their front ends.
It’s not clear whether the officer was on duty, or if there were any injuries.
