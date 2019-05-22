Louisville woman accused of fighting at Circle K, throwing concrete at witness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been accused of launching a jagged chunk of concrete at someone after causing a scene at a south Louisville store.
LMPD officers were flagged down by motorists on Wednesday evening, alerting them of trouble at the Circle K at Taylor Boulevard and Watterson Expressway.
Store employees told police Marissa Phelps, 34, was attempting to steal from the store, according to Phelps’ arrest report. Employees said they allowed Phelps to use their phone in order to get a ride away from the location, but then she became belligerent.
A witness told police Phelps ignored requests to return the phone and began to get physical with an employee. The fight continued outside, where store employees were able to get the phone back.
Following the fight, Phelps noticed a juvenile witness recording the incident on her cell phone, according to the arrest report. Moments later, witnesses told police Phelps threw two large, heavy chunks of concrete at the juvenile. One hit the witness’ shoulder, while the other hit the witness’ vehicle and broke the mirror, according to the arrest report.
Phelps is charged with assault and robbery.
