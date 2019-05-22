Man accused of being in car that ran over police officer appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of being the passenger in a car that ran over a Louisville Metro Police officer was arraigned in court Wednesday.
James Manning, 19, is charged with conspiracy to assault - first degree of a police officer.
According to an arrest slip, Manning was a passenger in a stolen vehicle when it hit an officer and threw him to the ground. The vehicle then drove over the officer’s legs, which caused multiple fractures.
It happened May 19 in a residential area of Pleasure Ridge Park at the intersection of Cole Avenue and Noah Drive.
LMPD said the officer fired a shot at the car, but it’s not known if the suspect was hit.
The judge called Manning’s $1,000 cash bond “outrageously and inappropriately low,” and raised it to $50,000.
Manning's attorney pleaded his case.
“I’ve done a lot of cases where the person’s a passenger in the car, and the driver’s driving, committing the violations,” Attorney Keith Kamenish said. “This would be the first case I see the passenger convicted for it. There’s going to be a lot of stuff come out here, but my big fear was because it’s an officer that was injured, that we go way beyond the other side of the bond.”
The judge responded by saying, "It's irrelevant to me whether it was a police officer or any other individual who was attempting to talk to them or even just walking down the street."
A second suspect is still outstanding. LMPD has not identified the officer involved or revealed the extent of the officer’s injuries except to describe them as moderate. However, they did say the officer’s injuries will likely require multiple surgeries.
Manning is due back in court May 31 at 9 a.m.
