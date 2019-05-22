Man accused of shooting victim, taking off in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police said he shot another man then fled in a vehicle.
According to an arrest slip, the victim agreed to meet Theddis Barnes, 30, and another suspect in the 1600 block of West Jefferson Street on June 21.
Once they met, police said Barnes and the other suspect shot the victim several times while he was in a vehicle. The victim fell out of the car and the suspects drove off then crashed into a fence and ran.
Officers impounded the car and found multiple items belonging to Barnes and the other suspect, including cellphones, inside.
Police said the victim suffered multiple injuries including a shattered femur and will have life-long physical issues.
Barnes was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.