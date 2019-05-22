Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood amidst violent 24 hours in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville on Tuesday night is the second homicide victim of the day.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 18th and Main streets, MetroSafe confirmed.
Crews found one man with a gunshot wound at the scene.
A Louisville Metro police spokesperson confirmed the man died from his injuries.
He has not been identified.
Just about an hour before the deadly Portland neighborhood shooting, MetroSafe confirmed another victim was shot in the Parkland neighborhood in the 3000 block of Grand Avenue.
This was all part of a violent day in Louisville that started just after midnight Tuesday. Eight people were shot and two have died.
The other homicide happened around 2:30 a.m., when a man died in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Police have not indicated any of the shootings are related.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
