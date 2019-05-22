Pass the Cash: Bullitt Co. community bands together to help struggling mother

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News stood on the streets of Shepherdsville looking for someone to help us Pass the Cash.
Turns out, Bullitt County was more than ready to Pass the Cash to us. In a first, the cash was passed through multiple people before reaching its recipient.
Linda was the first to greet us with more cash as we arrived.
“I wanted to first offer a donation 'cause I think your doing a wonderful thing,” Linda explained.
Linda gave her donation before thinking about who might be in need. While we were collecting more cash, she turned to her friend Jennie from Turn Around Resource Center.
“She works with needy people, provides food and helps people with apartments -whatever she can do,” Linda said.
In a double Pass the Cash, Linda passed the cash to Jennie, so that it could reach Crystal, a mother in need.
WAVE 3 contributed $300 and another $100 was donated in memory of John Sonny Freeman. More money given by community members brought the total to $535.
“We were working on getting her an apartment,” Jennie explained of Crystal’s situation. “She’s very limited on her income. She’s been in the hospital a week and a half so we didn’t know this was gonna take place.”
Crystal had been waiting on this moment for years and started to cry soon after we approached. She was working with Jennie at Turn Around, but things turned so fast she wasn’t quite ready.
“Emotional? Very. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been six years and counting,” Crystal said.
She said she’s grateful for family who have given her a place to stay. But now, she can use the money towards her own place.
“We’ve been in a one bedroom apartment with my aunt who passed away, my step dad and my mom - so home means a lot right now to us,” Crystal explained.
Crystal has nothing - not even bedding, dishes, pots or pans. But she finally has the keys to her new place.
If you’d like to Pass the Cash, click or tap here to nominate someone deserving. Remember you cannot give it to family and you can’t keep it. You will be notified if selected.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.